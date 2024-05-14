Warwickshire cricket club gets planning permission for new pavilion

A LONG-AWAITED new pavilion for Snitterfield Cricket Club took a step closer after planning permission was secured from Stratford District Council.

The club’s existing pavilion, on Wolverton Road Playing Fields, is dilapidated and badly in need of replacement.

The club, in partnership with Snitterfield Parish Council, plans to build a larger and more modern facility, which will also support other sports and community events on the field.

Snitterfield Cricket Club's pavilion plans.

The pavilion will have three changing rooms, allowing for women’s, girls’ and mixed gender matches, and these will meet the latest standards laid down by Sport England and the English Cricket Board.

Club secretary Richard Yendall said: “Gaining planning permission is great news for the local community. We already have over 60 children taking part in All Stars cricket each summer, and they and their parents will benefit hugely from a much-improved facility.”

The club will now embark on a major fundraising drive, with £50,000 already raised towards a target of £200,000.

To find out more about the project and to support the work, visit www.snitterfieldcricketclub.co.uk/pavilion.