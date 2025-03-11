Warwickshire couple raise £4k in memory of their baby daughter

A COUPLE have thanked all who helped fundraise in memory of their baby daughter.

Richard and Naomi Ganjavi ran a quiz night and prize draw at Meon Vale village hall last Friday (28th February) and with extra donations, have taken the total to a whopping £4,000.

The couple, who live in Meon Vale, were devastated to discover 34-weeks into the pregnancy that one of their twin daughters, Bella, had died.

Their surviving daughter, Penny, was born in August last year – six weeks early and weighing just 4lb 10.

Richard and Naomi Ganjavi at home in Meon Vale with their daughter Penny. Photo: Mark Williamson

The couple have tirelessly fundraised for the hospital and a charity which helped them come to terms with their grief.

Most prizes for the draw were donated by local businesses and these included afternoon teas, dining experiences, food and drink hampers, jewellery, beauty treatments and cash.

The money raised will be split between the special care baby unit at Warwick Hospital, where Penny was cared for, and the Skye High Foundation, a charity which supports families after the loss of a baby from a multiple birth.

Richard said the total raised is “far, far beyond anything we’d hoped for”. He added: “We have so many thank you’s but for the time being, we just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the local businesses and individuals who donated prizes for our prize draw, and to everyone who entered, or came to the quiz night.

“Once again, we cannot express just how grateful we are to each and every one of you.

“Bella’s legacy will continue to grow each and every day.”