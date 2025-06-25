Warwickshire County Council’s first Reform leader lasts just 40 days as Cllr Rob Howard resigns

THE new leader of Warwickshire County Council has lasted just 40 days in the role.

It was announced today (25th June) that Cllr Rob Howard (Reform, Attleborough) had resigned because of “health challenges”.

Cllr Howard was announced as the Reform group leader on 13th May - almost two weeks after the party had won the most seats at the county council elections - and was voted in as council leader on 16th May while on holiday in the Dominican Republic.

It means the deputy leader, 18-year-old Cllr George Finch (Bedworth Central), takes over the role on an interim basis.

Cllr Howard said this evening: “This has been a very difficult decision to take.

The Leader of Warwickshire County Council Cllr Rob Howard. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and, regretfully, my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.

“I am honoured and privileged to have held the role, even if only for a short time. I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents.”

A new leader of the council will be confirmed in due course.

The resignation will cause alarm among some who were already concerned that Reform, which did not win an outright majority, was taking control of a council while openly admitting it did not have any policies.