Warwickshire County Council leader invited out for bike ride by Bicycle Bus creator to show there is value in cycle lanes

THE creator of a scheme that encourages children and their parents to bike to school has invited Warwickshire Council Council’s Reform UK leader, who questioned the value of cycle lanes, to join him on a ride.

Simon Storey launched the Bicycle Bus, which has seen more and more schools in south Warwickshire getting involved – one of the latest is Kineton Primary – to give children the chance to safely ride to and from classes along a set route with adults and other children.

Simon is also a ‘bicycle mayor’ for the Warwick district after being appointed last year – the first person to hold this role. One of his responsibilities is to advocate for improved cycling infrastructure – something that he is concerned the county council is dragging its heels over.

He has invited council leader Cllr George Finch to get on a bike with him following an announcement that the council would conduct a review the effectiveness of cycle lanes after suggestions the authority could cancel infrastructure projects and send the funding back to London (see page 20).

Simon believes that Cllr Finch needs to experience riding in cycle lanes to see their worth.

“If you go to Facebook and online forums, very often it’s culture wars between motorists and cyclists,” Simon told the Herald. “They’re trying to tap into that by challenging the cyclists and all that is being done for cyclists to make it safer for them to ride places. All you hear on Facebook is moaning from drivers about roadworks while infrastructure is being built and that nobody uses the cycle lane. Things like that really frustrate me because one driver says he doesn’t see any cyclists on a cycle lane and yet a cyclist will see hundreds of other cyclists.

“If a certain side road wasn’t used very often by cars would we call for it to be shut? The comparison just isn’t there.”

Ironically, while Reform questions the need for bike infrastructure, the county council has been highlighting the success of cycling’s Tour of Britain’s Warwickshire stage last month.

Reform’s cabinet member for transport and planning, Cllr Jennifer Warren, said after the race: “The feedback from riders, spectators and visitors from outside the county and region was incredibly positive, so we’re hoping lots of cyclists will look to follow in [stage winner] , Romain’s tracks by taking to the roads of Warwickshire this Cycle September.”

Simon is keen to show Cllr Finch that he is wrong when it comes to cycle lanes.

“His words were along the lines of he didn’t see the point in cycle lanes,” Simon said. “If you’ve ever ridden a bike and been in a close pass situation [with a vehicle], you will understand the point of cycle lanes. I wouldn’t put him in any danger, but I am willing to take him on a bike ride to experience what safe cycle infrastructure does feel like and what just normal roads feel like.”

Simon, a fully-qualified ride leader, hand delivered the invitation to the county council on 15th September, but has not yet had a response.

He was also frustrated by the timing of the review, announced in the same week as the tour visited Warwickshire. He added: “The whole race route was lined with people including schoolchildren. To have some of the world’s greatest cyclists, including Geraint Thomas on his final tour before retirement, in Warwickshire was great. It may not be straight away, but I think within the next six months we will see the effect of the tour coming through Warwickshire.”

Warwickshire County Council told the Herald that Cllr Finch would be contacted.




