Warwickshire councillor John Horner dies aged 70

TRIBUTES have been paid to county councillor John Horner following his death on Tuesday (10th May).

John, aged 70, a former vice chair of Warwickshire County Council, had represented the Arden division since 2013.

John Horner, second left, following election success last year. Photo: Mark Williamson L11/5/21/8881. (56663622)

He died after a short illness, the council said.

A Conservative councillor who lived in Claverdon for 18 years, John was described as a long-standing and well-respected servant to Warwickshire and its residents.

Warwickshire County Council chief executive, Monica Fogarty, said: “I had the privilege to work with John throughout his time on Warwickshire County Council. He was a fantastic champion for his local community and a great ambassador for local government as a whole. John’s intelligence, warmth and passion were a huge asset to this council, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, added: “I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of John who has been a dedicated local councillor, and a highly valued member of Warwickshire County Council.

“During his time on the council, John has been a member of cabinet, chair of scrutiny and his intellect and ability saw him serve for several years on the Warwickshire staff and pensions committee.

“I will personally miss him for his intellect and humour which made him such an important member of the Conservative group.”

John is survived by his wife Lucy, four children, Christopher, James, Emma, and Simon. His four grandchildren, Joshua, Phoebe, Imogen, and Isla - and two more on the way.

The council added that one of John’s many achievements during his time in office was the creation of the quarterly Arden Parish Clerks and Chairs Meeting. The group plays a key role in supporting and championing the interests of the local community.

He was also instrumental in agreeing a range of community grants to a wide variety of charities, groups and worthy causes in the Arden division.

He previously also served on Stratford District Council.