Warwickshire children under starter’s orders with marathon medal competition

THE race is on to get creative and design a new medal for the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon 2026.

Each year the event organisers, RunThrough, and supporters turn to the children of Stratford to dream up a design that can be used to create the medals that are hung around the necks of thousands of runners who finish the race.

Previous designs have included the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, swans on the River Avon, the Bard and colourful scenes from around the town.

But it’s really up to you to come up with your own image.

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald which organises the medal competition along with Stratford Rotary Club, said: “We look forward to seeing your colourful and creative designs. The competition, which is sponsored by law firm Shakespeare Martineau, is open to children of all ages who live in the Stratford district or attend a school in the district.

Last year's Shakespeare Marathon medal winner presentation. Photo: Mark Williamson

“A panel of judges will pick the winner, who, as well as seeing their design turned into a medal, will receive a copy of the medal as a keepsake and £50 of vouchers.”

The medal will be about 70-90mm in diameter and does not need to be round – the shape can vary as necessary – and can include up to eight colours.

The theme should reflect the town of Stratford, the marathon or Shakespeare. The race name – the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon – will need to be included in the design along with the Rotary logo and RunThrough logo.

RunThrough Events, which is organising after taking over from Stratford Rotary Club, will get the design made into medals.

Last year’s design, pictured, was by Aria Kaminska, who at the time was a Year 4 student at Alveston Primary School. Previous competitions have been won by a mixture of primary and secondary school students and sixth-formers.

The deadline for entries is 5pm Friday, 28th November. Entries can be sent via e-mail to andy.veale@ stratford-herald.com or to the Stratford Herald, Guild House, Guild Street, Stratford CV37 6RP.

There is still time to enter the Shakespeare Marathon or half-marathon, which forms part of the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations weekend. Prices start at £40.

To sign up to the marathon or half marathon, which takes place on Sunday, 26th April, visit www.runthrough.co.uk.