Warwickshire businessman says wait for electricity meter ‘cost me £130,000’

A BUSINESSMAN says he has been left £130,000 out of pocket after being kept waiting nine months to have an electricity meter fitted.

Simon Hood’s electrical contractor approached OVO Energy in August last year about installing the meter at the house he is building near Brailes.

OVO agreed to fit the meter in October, but it took 150 phone calls, 60 e-mails, four missed appointments and complaints to OVO, the Energy Ombudsman and industry regulator Ofgem before Mr Hood finally got his meter in May this year.