TOURIST spots in south Warwickshire were crowned winners at the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025.

At a ceremony at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham last week, gold, silver and bronze awards were handed out to businesses and restaurants.

The New Tourism Business of the Year Gold award went to Kington Grange near Claverdon, whilst Gilks’ Café in Kineton won gold for the Café/Coffee Shop of

the Year. The gold winner of the Restaurant of the Year award was the Bower House in Shipston.

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon won silver in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award, whilst the Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year silver award went to the Alscot Estate and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust was given bronze in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category.

The Gilk’s team on stage.

Representatives from some of these businesses spoke to the Herald following their victorious night.

Gemma Noble, locations manager at country estate Kington Grange, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won New Tourism Business of the Year and to have received a highly commended award for Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year.

“It’s been quite a journey – from buying a country house to enjoy with family and friends, to developing something far bigger than just occasional accommodation. What started as a private retreat has grown into a thriving destination for business events, wild swimming in our beautiful spring-fed lake, wellness sessions, and even brand photo shoots.

“Winning this award is an incredible honour and a reflection of the passion, dedication, and support from our amazing team, guests, and wider community.”

Katherine Gilks of Gilks’ Café told the Herald about how much the award win means, and how much the team enjoyed the night.

She said: “We’re so proud of everyone. We have such a fab team who all work so hard and such lovely customers who make it all worthwhile. It was quite a surreal but super exciting

moment when we heard our name being called out. Winning the award means so much to us all. It’s lovely to receive recognition of all the things we have achieved.”

The Bower House team.

Katherine added: “The evening was great, meeting and chatting to other nominees, the food was amazing too, and we celebrated by dancing the night away.”

Bower House general manager Giuseppe Longobardi said: “In many ways, this is the most meaningful and special award to win, because it’s local. That’s where our heart lies – bringing the best

of everything to our beloved local Midlands community, a place and a menu you’d find in London, New York or Paris, but sits in the heart of our historic market town in Warwickshire. Our home.

“The judges’ comments on the night were really special to all of us – it was clear they absolutely got and valued everything we’re trying to do in the kitchen and front of house; all the little details

we work so hard at to get exactly right. It was an enormous surprise – such a surprise that we all started making an undignified amount of noise – and a truly lovely one.”

The stunning Kington Grange

Giuseppe added: “The restaurant industry is, as everyone knows, going through a historically hard time. To be a part of such a happy evening celebrating and supporting the industry was

an honour, and the greatest honour is to help promote the Midlands, which we believe has the best and most bountiful produce and food craftsmanship in the world.”

