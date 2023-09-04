Warwickshire bus strike called off after last-minute pay deal offer

BUS company Stagecoach and its drivers’ union say they’ve reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike due to start tomorrow [Tuesday 5th September].

Following negotiations today [Monday], a new pay offer was put forward by Stagecoach and strike action suspended to allow Unite members to vote it.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “Following an improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer.”

Mark Whitelocks, managing director of Stagecoach Midlands said: “We are pleased that our talks with the union have gone well today and that the industrial action that was going to take place tomorrow has been suspended to allow members time to vote on an improved pay offer.

“We play an important part in our communities and customers can now expect their bus to run as normal tomorrow.

“We hope that the revised offer is accepted, and any industrial action can be avoided.”

If the deal is rejected, indefinite strike action will begin on Tuesday 12th September.

Approximately 350 bus workers based in Warwickshire are involved in the dispute.