BUS passengers will save much-needed money this winter with the launch of a new scheme that caps the price of a single ticket.

Most Warwickshire operators have signed up to the initiative which has been backed by a £60million government investment.

Stagecoach is among the companies that will cap single fares.

From 1st January to 31st March, single tickets will be capped at £2 to support families, commuters and other passengers during the cost-of- living crisis.

As part of the scheme, it is hoped south Warwickshire residents will consider leaving the car behind and use the bus instead.

Cllr Wallace Redford, responsible for transport and planning, said: “This pilot of a £2 capped single fare for bus journeys between January and March 2023 is fantastic news for our residents, businesses and the diverse range of bus operators that we have in the county.

“Bus passenger numbers have noticeably increased since the pandemic, however, there is work to do in further increasing bus patronage to pre-pandemic levels and beyond.

"Buses remain the most utilised public transport mode in the county and are a fantastic and viable option for travel across Warwickshire. Buses are much better for the environment, they promote social inclusion and provide more health benefits compared to car travel."

In Warwickshire, the following operators have signed-up to the scheme:

• Stagecoach

• Arriva

• National Express Coventry

• National Express West Midlands

• Pulhams

• A&M Group - Flexibus (Service 9 only)

• IndieGo PLUS Demand Responsive Transport (DRT)