WARWICKSHIRE Spurs Supporters’ Club is launching a five-a-side football tournament on Saturday 31st May to raise money for charity.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Shakespeare Hospice in Stratford and New Chapters, a Leamington-based charity specialising in drug and alcohol recovery. The event will be held at Stratford Town FC (STFC) and will involve two tournaments, one for under-12s at 9.30am and one for adults at 12.30pm.

It costs £45 to enter an under 12s team, while those interested in entering an adult’s team will pay £80.

Activities will be provided for the whole family, such as a bouncy castle, children’s sporting events and an ice cream van, along with food and drink courtesy of STFC. Stratford and Solihull’s Rock Choir will also be performing.

Dominic O’Reirdan, the club’s chairperson, said: “Since relocating to Warwickshire post-Covid and being welcomed into the community, I wanted to try and put something back locally. As chair of Warwickshire Spurs it’s a great opportunity to help lead on an initiative such as this!”

No tickets are required for entrance, but volunteers will be collecting donations. Anyone interested in participating should email warwickshirespurs@gmail.com as soon as possible.