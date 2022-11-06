Warwickshire boy, 7, turns ankle break into fundraising for Shipston Home Nursing

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD from Upper Tysoe has turned a painful accident into a fundraising opportunity in memory of his two grandmothers.

Bob Carroll has already raised almost £200 for Shipston Home Nursing by charging his friends and family to sign his plaster cast after breaking his ankle while trampolining on 27th October.

Bob Carroll who broke his ankle while trampolining. (60448731)

Bob has been left wheelchair-bound and in plaster following the accident at home, but that has not stopped his fundraising efforts.

His mum, Jo, helped him set up a JustGiving page. Originally Bob had been aiming to raise £50 for Shipston Home Nursing, which cared for one of his grandmothers, but the donations kept coming in.

Bob, who also suffered the loss of his other grandmother from cancer in April, said: “I’m really pleased that I’ve raised such a lot of money for charity. My mum and dad are very proud of me and I’ve been very brave, because it hurt a lot.”

Jo who has named two of the lodges at her Winchcombe Farm Holiday retreat after her sons Bob and Will, added: “Shipston Home Nursing were our lifeline when my mum was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and died just eight weeks later. They are truly amazing people – for all that they do and the difference that they make.

“We are thrilled that Bob has managed to raise money for them and hope that there will be many more donations to follow. We have special pens so you can choose to write your name in either gold, silver or bronze and if you can’t come and sign his cast personally, you can note the name you would like to add in comments box on the JustGiving page and Bob’s daddy will add it.”

Visit: www.justgiving.com/page/bobcarrollplastersigning