Warwickshire-based rail firm looks set to bring in administrators

SOUTHAM-based Vivarail has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

The company, which designs and builds battery and hybrid trains, captured international attention with its innovation, including carrying VIP passengers on one of its electric trains during the COP26 climate conference in Scotland last year.

One of Vivarail's trains. Photo: Vivarail

However, the company came into financial difficulties after it agreed to operate without the support of a sole investment partner who had been involved with the company since its inception in 2013.