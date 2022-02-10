Warwickshire baker creates a new business and amazing cakes

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

DANCING around her kitchen, covered in flour and eggs, Jen Hopkins looks like a woman without a care in the world.

Since launching her business The Rainbow Baker, she’s delivered more than 150 orders of show-stopping cakes.

But baking isn’t just a job for Jen – it has completely changed her life.

In December 2020, the 43-year-old found herself hit by a wave of grief and depression.

“It was the darkest time of my life – I hit rock-bottom,” she said.

Walking near her Alcester home with electrician husband Chris, their three children and puppy, things came to a head.

She recalled: “With the number of Covid cases rising and the children due to go back to school after Christmas, I couldn’t stop worrying about how we were going to keep them safe.”

The family had been particularly careful because 15-year-old Oscar was born with a heart condition and needed life-saving surgery when he was just six days old.

Weeks of homeschooling Oscar, who has autism, his 13-year-old sister Faith and four-year-old Jack had taken its toll. Jen was also grieving for her grandfather, who had died recently.

“We were in a field when I walked away from the family with thoughts of ending my life,” she said. Turning off her mobile phone, the former teaching assistant walked 15 miles through muddy fields.

Bizarrely, at that moment, a ‘tuk-tuk’ trundled past. Decorated like a reindeer and driven by an elf, it was blasting out Christmas carols.

“It was as though someone had thrown a bucket of icy water over me. I suddenly thought: ‘You can’t do this – you have children who need you’,” Jen said.

She made her way back to Alcester and phoned Chris.

At first, Jen thought she’d imagined the tuk-tuk but not long afterwards recognised the ‘elf’ woman driver of what turned out to be a Christmas charity collection.

“I told her she was the reason I was still here, and we both had a bit of a cry,” she said.

Jen saw a counsellor who suggested mindfulness and spending more time on hobbies.

“I knew I could bake, and that’s how this started,” she said.

After gaining hygiene and allergy certification, last summer she launched The Rainbow Baker.

“It’s given me a purpose and keeps depression at bay, through making marvellous cakes for people who all have stories to share,” she said. “I put on my music and dance around the kitchen – I’m the baking version of Sophie Ellis-Bextor.”

So far commissions have included a cake in the shape of a red guitar and a two-tier ‘library’ covered in 70 ‘books’.

Ironically, for someone who spends all day surrounded by sugar, Jen is a type 1 diabetic.

“When I whisk icing sugar into butter to make buttercream, it makes my blood sugar levels shoot up,” she explained. “I wear a gadget on my arm to monitor my blood sugar levels and when it hits a certain point, it sends an automatic alert to Chris.

“He used to message me, asking: ‘Jen, are you making butter cream?’ I’ve started wearing a mask now, so I don’t inhale,” she added.

With plenty of orders and other bakers to chat to, she’s once again able to enjoy life.

“I feel my baking helps

others, but it’s really helping me, too,” she added.

Cakes for Heroes

Jen volunteers her baking skills to a national charity with a network of 100 bakers, just like her. Between them, they create beautiful cakes for children who have conditions such as cancer or heart disease. If you’d like to nominate a child aged 2-17 to receive a cake as a gift to make them smile, visit Cakes for Heroes to find out more.