Warwickshire appoints new deputy police and crime commissioner

A FORMER police sergeant has been appointed as the new deputy police and crime commissioner for Warwickshire.

Emma Daniell, who takes up the role on 9th May, served in a police force for 16 years. In that time, she worked in several roles – including in operational and neighbourhood teams, as well as in the staff office.

The decision to appoint Mrs Daniell was confirmed by the Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel on Monday (25th April), where members endorsed the selection of Philip Seccombe, the police and crime commissioner.

“Emma will make a formidable deputy and I very much look forward to working with her,” said Mr Seccombe. “Emma’s experience as a former police officer will no doubt serve her well and I firmly believe having her as deputy will provide me, and the office, with the necessary resilience and capacity to do our very best for the residents of Warwickshire while also helping to ensure Warwickshire Police is a quality and trusted force.”

Emma said: “I know we are both absolutely committed to working hard on behalf of Warwickshire’s communities and I look forward to having the opportunity to support our dedicated police officers, staff and volunteers, alongside getting to know our community leaders, to better understand how we can meet their needs while protecting the people of Warwickshire from harm.”