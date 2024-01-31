Home   News   Article

Warwickshire 85-berth marina to go under the hammer

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:42, 31 January 2024

A FENNY Compton marina, which has 85 berths and a three-bedroom bungalow, as well as outbuildings, is going under the hammer next month.

Fenny Marina, on Station Fields, which has a guide price of £950,000, will be auctioned by Bond Wolfe’s on Thursday, 8th February.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said the marina already had various income streams, with the prospect of more if the business is developed.

