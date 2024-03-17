THERE could be a temporary relief from the road closure heading out of Stratford on the Warwick Road, to help ease congestion around the Birthday celebrations weekend.

Town centre road closures are an essential contribution to the success of the weekend’s activities and there has been growing concern about how the roads would cope on one of the busiest weekends of the year, with the added ingredient of the current diversions in place.

With little more than five weeks until the crowds start to gather to pay tribute to the great man, the Herald put the question to Warwickshire County Council as the highways authority and found there was no plan in place yet.