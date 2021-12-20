A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for child sexual offences.

Ashley Walker of St Laurence Avenue, Warwick, appeared at Coventry Court on 13th December for sentencing.

On 4th April 2018 and 30th August 2018, Ashley sexually assaulted two teenage girls on two separate occasions at houses in Warwick and Stratford.

Both of the girls reported the crimes to police via family members.

Ashley Walker (53847966)

He was subsequently charged with the offences and in November, he pleaded guilty at Coventry Crown Court.

Last Monday he was sentenced to five years and four months’ imprisonment. He was also given a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life, and also has a 15-year restraining order against the victims.

Following the outcome, investigating officer Det Con Catherine Mitchell from Warwickshire Police said: “To this day, the victims and their families are still understandably affected by the crimes that Ashley Walker committed on them.

“The victims have shown strength and courage in reporting his offending and in supporting the investigation, and I would like to thank them for this.

“I’m pleased that Walker will now face justice for his actions, and I hope this outcome will help to provide the victims with a sense of closure.

“Warwickshire Police is committed to providing help and support to victims and in bringing offenders to justice. We will always thoroughly investigate, no matter when the abuse took place.”

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence is encouraged to report the incident to police by calling 101 or by reporting online at www.warwickshire.police.uk, where specially trained officers will help victims with care and sensitivity. Always call 999 in an emergency.

