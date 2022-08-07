Warwick Castle's sea eagle is back home after escaping for a week

MARVIN'S adventures are over after the sea eagle was safely returned home to Warwick Castle.

The steller’s sea eagle failed to return to his keepers after appearing in the castle’s Falconer’s Quest show on Friday, 29th July.

As reported by the Herald, 11-year-old Marvin had been spotted in a few locations around south Warwickshire, including Stratford.

Marvin is back home at Warwick Castle (58490189)

After a week of following sightings, head falconer Chris O’Donnell managed to track down Marvin just before dark on Friday, 5th August in a field in the village of Hellidon, south-west of Daventry.

Chris said: “Upon our arrival, Marvin flew straight over to see us shouting and calling. He landed on the glove and was pleased to see the van was already full of delicious food for the trip home.”

He added: “Nikita, Marvin’s girlfriend, has been chewing his ear off all morning. We assume he’s been told off for taking a whole week’s holiday without her.

“We are delighted and relieved to have Marvin home and safe and would like to thank everyone for sharing our posts and reporting their sightings. You were an enormous help.”

During his adventures, Marvin was spotted in Stratford, Barford and Hampton Lucy.

A statement from Warwick Castle added: “All of the castle’s birds of prey are highly trained by the expert team of falconers and have strong bonds with their handlers. It is exceptionally rare for any of the birds to fly off for long periods of time.”

Marvin’s his girlfriend Nikita did have her own holiday when she went missing in 2018 and was later found at Hill Wootton.