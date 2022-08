A RARE stellar’s sea eagle has been seen in the wild in south Warwickshire after escaping from Warwick Castle

Marvin took part in the attraction’s Falconer’s Quest show on Friday (29th July) at 2pm but did not return after being released as part of the display.

The sea eagle on the 14th fairway. Photo: Tony Jackson (58400184)

His handlers are now trying to find Marvin, who was seen around Welcombe Hills in Stratford and over at Barford, before time runs out.