WARWICK Castle this week hit back at a study that reckoned it was the most overrated tourist attraction in the world.

The research, by flight booking site Wingie, analysed TripAdvisor reviews for the top 50 tourist experiences in every country. The ranking was based on the number of keywords indicating whether an experience was perceived as overrated relative to the total number of reviews.

A list of 40 keywords and phrases was tracked. An overall percentage score was then calculated to determine the ranking.

Warwick Castle received the highest proportion of ‘overrated’ mentions compared to the number of reviews than any other landmark worldwide. Of 16,430 reviews, 9,430 overrated mentions or approximately three comments to five reviews (57.4per cent).