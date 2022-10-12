Households are being warned to post Christmas parcels in good time, while businesses are being encouraged to find alternative delivery methods, amid growing fears that Royal Mail strikes will cause chaos in the build up to the festive season.

More than 115,000 postal workers begin the first of three planned walk-outs tomorrow (Thursday) followed by two further strikes on Thursday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 25.

But if disagreements with bosses over pay and conditions remain unresolved there are another 15 potential strike dates - earmarked by the Communication Workers Union - for November and December that could strike chaos into the heart of Royal Mail operations during its busiest period.

While Royal Mail says it has 'well-developed contingency plans' it admits to not being able to fully replace the 'daily efforts' of its frontline workforce.

And with the Christmas trading period, including Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28, just around the corner - combined with expectations that cash-strapped families facing steeper bills will start shopping earlier to further spread the cost - there are fears more strikes will cause widespread disruption.

Tina McKenzie is Policy and Advocacy Chair for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

With the country in the midst of a cost of living crisis and everyone facing rising bills, Christmas trading - she says - will be tough enough for many small companies which are relying on festive trade and the threat of strike action is adding further worry.

She said: "We urge both sides to do their best to find a landing zone for compromise, in order to allow for a reliable postal service that small firms across the country rely on to serve their customers.

"It’s no secret that small businesses are facing difficult trading conditions, with consumer confidence at a current record low, and with many facing higher energy bills even once Government support has been factored in, as well as elevated costs in other areas.

"Disruption to postal services being added to the mix is not something that will be welcomed by small firms, especially during the festive period, when both receiving and sending out goods and products is crucial to margins."

With union strikes dates pencilled in for dates between November 2 and December 2, the FSB suggests companies seek out alternatives to Royal Mail.

Tina added: "Small businesses would be well advised to plan ahead, to see if alternative methods of sending and receiving can be found. Customer communication will also be key – letting customers know as far in advance as possible when they should order by to avoid disappointment."

With close to 70,000 Instagram followers, The Small Business Handbook offers support and training for people hoping to generate a full-time income from their company.

In a social media post to its tens of thousands of followers it said it feared the postal strikes would cause 'complete chaos' over the Christmas period.

With five national Royal Mail Group strikes, four across BT Group and six Post Office walkouts so far, the communications union (CWU) says its strikers are digging in for what is 'widely expected to be a long haul' as they fight for better pay and conditions during an escalating cost of living crisis.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Postal workers in this country will not meekly accept having their lives being made worse for the benefit of a wealthy few.

"We are seeing a national outpouring of anger from workers who are sick to the back teeth of an incompetent business elite who want to destroy a great institution, worsen working conditions and damage the communities our members serve.

"Postal workers are not going to swerve in our determination, which is something that Royal Mail have got to realise.

"Royal Mail bosses have lost the dressing room, and unless they make efforts to get real on negotiating with workers representatives, serious disruption will continue.

"In the meantime, we urge every member of the public to stand by their postie."