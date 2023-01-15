Warning signs go up after safety fears for children at riverside in Stratford

WARNING signs are going up at a riverside area in Stratford this week to alert children and walkers to the dangers of frozen water trenches.

The move follows calls for action from campaigners, who are members of the Friends of Lench Meadows (FLM).

Last month they wrote to Stratford Town Trust and Stratford District Council, who own the land, pointing out that the newly-scraped ponds and deep channels at the site – which are played in by children – could become lethal when the water in them freezes. They stressed the urgency of putting up warning signs, following last month’s tragedy at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull when four young children fell into a frozen lake and later died.