THE dangers of the River Arrow in Alcester need to be highlighted following the death last week of eight-year-old Josh Hillstead, his stepmother has urged.

Both Josh’s sister and stepmother, Emma Hillstead, also entered the river behind Kingfisher Way last Monday (22nd July), but while they were able to get out, sadly Josh was not.

While the Arrow is shallow in many areas through Alcester, other parts are deeper and there can be unseen dangers under the water.