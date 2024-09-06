Warning for Alcester as suspected scammers pose as internet engineers

SUSPECTED scammers posing as internet engineers have been calling at homes in Alcester.

Warwickshire Police issued a warning following reports of a potential scam which has involved men, dressed in orange high visibility clothing, approaching people’s homes.

On a couple of days this week the men, who did not present a valid ID, have been asking questions about internet speed, the police said.

“Please remember, representatives from a legitimate company would have their lanyard and ID available to see and would not conceal any information about where they are from and why they are in the area,” the force said.

“We usually receive a call from the company alerting us that there will be a number of representatives in a certain area, on a certain date and time, just in case we do receive calls from concerned residents.

“If you have any elderly or vulnerable neighbours please make sure they do not allow anyone in to their homes.”