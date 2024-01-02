A FLOOD warning has been issued for the River Avon in Stratford with flooding of property possible from 7pm this evening (Tuesday).

The warning comes from the government’s flood risk messaging system which has the rivers Avon, Alne, Arrow and Dene on the highest flood warning rating.

For the Avon in Warwickshire, the warning states that river levels are rising as a result of recent heavy rainfall and adds: “We expect river levels to rise until Wednesday evening.”

Cox’s Yard in Stratford has deployed its flood barrier. Photo: Mark Williamson

Warwick Road, Tiddington Road, Bridgefoot, Waterside, Shipston Road, Avonside, Saffron Walk, Stratford Racecourse area and Luddington Road were all listed as sites which could see flooding.

The warning continues: “Please move family, pets, possessions, valuables and cars to safety and activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers. And take photographs of any flood damage.”

Flood water is having a large impact on the county with roads and car parks closed, some homes flooded and river water edging closer to properties.

Firefighters have already rescued several residents trapped in their vehicles after driving through flood water while preparations are under way to prepare for more flooding should water levels continue to rise with sandbags being distributed to properties at risk.

Stratford Racecourse is under water. Photo: Mark Williamson

Preparations for ‘rest centres’ are also in place should they be needed.

In Stratford the Recreation Ground is flooded and the car park closed while on the opposite side of the river, water from the Avon is now on grass areas along Waterside.

Birmingham Road was also suffering from drains overflowing – at least three – and was expected to become impassable.

At Bidford, Big meadow was flooded and there was water up to the banks by the High Street where is was beginning to encroach on properties.

Mill Street in Shipston was flooded and the car park closed – as was Bridge car park.

The Warwick to Henley road – the A4189 – has been closed.

There’s no access to the Rayford Caravan Park from the Tiddington Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

And Fisherman’s car park, off the Warwick Road, Stratford is partial flooded.

Warwickshire Resilience Forum, which includes councils and emergency services, warned motorists to stay out of flood water and for residents to be careful out walking.

It added: “Be careful walking in floodwater that is above knee level, it can easily knock you off your feet. The water could cover open manholes, road works or objects and you won’t be able to see them.

“Do not touch items that have been in contact with the water. Flood water is likely to be contaminated and could contain sewage. Disinfect and clean thoroughly anything that has got wet.”

The forum’s co-chair and chief fire officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said: “It is crucial that Warwickshire residents do everything they can to keep themselves and each other safe during this heavy rain and flooding in the county.

Water has covered Stratford’s cricket pitch and is encroaching on the Stratford Sports Club pavilion. Photo: Mark Williamson

“A key part of that is not driving or walking through floodwater and following advice from emergency services. If signs are in place asking you not to drive through flooded areas, please do not ignore them, they are there to keep you safe.”

You can check which rivers have flood alerts or flood warnings in place by visiting https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings. To receive flood warnings by telephone, text or email call 0345 988 1188.

If you see flooding of public drains and roads, contact Warwickshire County Council and call the Environment Agency Floodline on 0345 988 1188 if you see flooding from collapsed or badly damaged riverbanks, or unusual changes in river flow.

This car got caught out at Halford roundabout. Photo: Mark Williamson

Call Severn Trent Water on 0800 783 4444 if you see flooding from sewers and burst water mains.