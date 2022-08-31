AN EVENING stroll almost ended in a disaster for a young family, after their pet dog tumbled several feet down an open manhole.

Medical receptionist Sammie Burgess, partner Sam Robinson and their three-year-old-son Fred were walking their two black Labradors on the field opposite their home.

The family, who live on Fernleigh Park in Long Marston, were with neighbours who have a four-year-old and baby. As it had been raining, the youngsters were kitted out in wellington boots and were having fun running around and splashing in puddles.