Warden on wheels - bike donation for Stratford Swan Rescue

A BRAND new, bright orange bike has been donated to swan rescuer Cyril Bennis so he can get to poorly or injured birds in double quick time.

Swan warden Cyril Bennis's new bike

The bike will be fitted with a trailer which Cyril will use to transport swans and other river birds when he takes them for medical treatment.

During the recent outbreak of avian flu on the River Avon in Stratford which killed 60 swans, Cyril volunteered every day for over a month to recover the corpses of swans which were then collected by Defra for testing.

He used his own bicycle each time but this week he got a new bike donated by Pashley Cycles of Stratford.

“I had to carry the swans on my handlebars or on the back of the bike but now I can use the trailer,” Cyril said.

“Thankfully I’ve not had to use the bike for any swan rescues yet. We need to remember avian flu hasn’t gone away and Defra’s advice to the public not to feed swans and ducks still applies.

“I’ve given my old bike to Pashley’s who will do it up and sell it for charity.”