DURING his six weeks of campaigning to become a Stratford town councillor, Roger Harding heard about problems with drug dealers, concerns around Bishopton Lane’s infrastructure and transport issues following the recent transfer of bus services to Diamond from Johnsons.

While they are all issues he’s keen to influence, infrastructure is a priority for the new councillor as he spent 33 years in local government with Warwickshire County Council, the majority of those years as a specialist in traffic management, accident investigation and data management of congestion and traffic movement.

Those skills could come in useful around a town where traffic queues are the norm.

Cllr Harding, 66, joins the town council as the new Liberal Democrat representative for the Bishopton ward, having won last Thursday’s (9th June) by-election with 419 votes. He was one of three candidates contesting the vacant town councillor post. The others were Tim Sinclair (Con) 261 votes and Lee Rhodes (Lab) 161.

The vacancy had arisen following the resignation of Chris Wall in April.

Following his victory in the by-election, Cllr Harding wasted no time in setting out his plans which he hopes will better serve Bishopton, where a large housing development is under way, and Stratford.

“The development will see 400 extra vehicles over the hump-back bridge every rush hour, that’s six or seven vehicles a minute,” he said.

“There will be snarl-ups on a bridge that size which then damages the environment.

“The developers should have paid for a new bridge to be built if more cars are going to use the area.”