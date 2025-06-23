War of words over ‘disgusting’ state of Stratford public toilets

A WAR of words is being fought over who is responsible for the upkeep of public toilets in Stratford which one local resident this week said were in a “disgusting” condition.

The toilets, which are on the town’s Recreation Ground, are owned by Stratford District Council but are within the precincts of The Embankment restaurant.

Under a lease arrangement the restaurant is expected to maintain the toilets, but the restaurant owner, Harvey Gill, says he’s been in dispute with the council over the past three years about the state of the public conveniences.

The row came to light after a Herald reader – who wished to remain anonymous – wrote in to complain about the toilets after visiting them on Sunday, 15th June.

The reader wrote: “The state of the toilets was simply disgusting. There is a stench of stale urine. This is then compounded by the gents’ cubicles having either the remnants of human faeces or vomit. (Sorry I have to be so graphic, but I have to state what made it so disgusting.) This conjoined with a wet floor across the whole surface littered with wet paper.

Are the toilets by the Rec an embarrassment to Stratford?

“My wife, who also visited the female toilets, stated the female toilets were of a similar state.

“Outside the toilets is a sign explaining who is responsible and who to report matters to. I did contact the telephone number given and was duly informed that the area was busy but they are cleaned regularly.”

The reader added: “I visited the toilets again about an hour later and there had been no attempt to clean them. Toilets at the children’s play area of the recreation ground or on Waterside would have an equal amount of footfall but are always clean. The Recreation Ground is a great asset to the area. It draws many visitors from outside the area. What a poor image of Stratford this must portray.”

When the Herald approached the district council for an explanation of the situation, a spokesperson said: “For clarification – the whole of The Embankment, including the toilets, is leased from SDC by a family pension fund. The latter sublets to Mr Gill. The lease does make the tenant responsible for the operation, repair and maintenance of the whole property, including the toilets.”

For further clarification the Herald was told: “The lease makes the pension fund tenant (and their sub-tenant) responsible for every aspect of the whole area included in the lease. The council has no obligation for the property; all the obligations are with the tenant.”

And in response to another inquiry from the Herald, the district council spokesperson said: “The district council’s contract is with the tenant, not the sublet tenant (Mr Gill). Any concerns Mr Gill has are for him to discuss with his landlord and not with the district council.”

For its part the company accepted that – as part of the lease – The Embankment was responsible for the day-to-day cleaning and operation of the public toilets. But its operations manager, Derek Crossdale, said: “Unfortunately, we inherited a longstanding problem: the facilities have not seen any significant structural investment or modernisation in over 30 years and urgently require major improvements to the drains and basic sanitation infrastructure to make them fit for purpose.

“Despite these challenges, we do our best to keep the toilets clean. However, our staff regularly face verbal abuse and threats when attempting to clean them during busy times, and we have struggled to find cleaning contractors willing to take on the contract due to repeated vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”

Mr Crossdale added: “Over the years, through our immediate landlords, we have made two formal proposals to Stratford District Council, including offering to hand back the toilets for a substantial fee (to the council) to enable proper upgrades – but so far, these have not been accepted.

“We have also asked for permission to close the toilets temporarily for deep cleaning at intervals but have not received a response to date.

“It is deeply frustrating for our team that the poor condition of these outdated public facilities reflects negatively on our independent business, which takes great pride in high standards of cleanliness and customer care. For example, our own internal toilets, used by hundreds of guests every week, are cleaned thoroughly without issue.”

He said he believed the recreation ground public toilets, which were some of the most heavily used in Stratford, should reflect the high standards expected in “our world-class town”.

He added: “We do not wish for conflict – we want a constructive resolution that ensures these public facilities are brought up to modern standards, with shared responsibility and support from all stakeholders.”

He said The Embankment welcomed further discussion with the council, the landlords and the wider community to achieve a solution.

Mr Crossdale added: “This situation underlines the ongoing frustration experienced by us – and by previous tenants – as we are effectively caught in the middle between our landlord and the district council, who ultimately own the property.

“We have followed the proper channels and procedures in good faith but, despite repeated efforts, no practical solution has yet been agreed.”