War in Ukraine: There were explosions and life changed forever

Olha Hordiichuk is a 25-year-old Ukrainian journalist who was forced to flee her country when the Russians invaded. In a series of articles for the Herald over the next few weeks, Olha will give an insight into the life she left behind, her move to Wellesbourne and the war that is causing such devastation to her country.

ON the morning of 24th February I was awakened by the sound of huge explosions which were repeated at least four times. My bed shook, I hugged my dog who slept next to me while my mum Natalia, 56, sprinted to the window to see what had happened, even though it could be dangerous.

She saw a mushroom cloud behind the building opposite.