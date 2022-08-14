Home   News   Article

War in Ukraine - everyday life was changed by Russian invasion... but we will keep our humanity

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:22, 14 August 2022

Olha Hordiichuk, a Ukrainian journalist now living in Wellesbourne, looks at how the Russian invasion impacted everyday lives.

AT the start of the war, life in Ukraine stopped.

People had to take journeys of more than 14 hours to safer regions or flee abroad. Others hid in a basement during air raids and the streets were empty. A lot of active people joined humanitarian hubs as volunteers or territorial defence battalions.

