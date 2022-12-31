ON the 12 days of Christmas Compton Verney sent to me… an eye-catching display of artists’ work.

The results of a competition inspired by the well-known carol The 12 Days of Christmas is on proud display at the art gallery and park until 6th January – which is Twelfth Night and traditionally the end of Christmas festivities.

A family posed for our camera as they enjoyed looking at Compton Verneyâs 12 Days of Christmas windows on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61461136)

Following a call-out for submissions in October, 12 winning artists’ work was chosen as the covering for one of the 12 windows on the mansion house at Compton Verney.

A spokesperson said: “Christmas would not be complete without the Twelve Days of Christmas but Compton Verney want to add a fresh, artistic edge.