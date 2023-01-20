Window Wanderland project to turn the streets into a outdoor gallery is proving a big hit in Alcester
Published: 19:00, 20 January 2023
| Updated: 19:02, 20 January 2023
An initiative designed to bring colour and community spirit to the streets during dark winter nights is proving more popular than ever in Alcester.
The annual Window Wanderland which transforms peoples’ windows into a magical outdoor gallery is back, and runs until Sunday, 22nd January.
Giant sunflowers, Harry Potter, a blazing comet and a woodland scene at sunset are just four of the creative displays that have popped up all over the town.