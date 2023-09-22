A CHARITY shopping event in Stratford aims to raise funds for life changing equipment which will help a four-year-old girl get stronger and take some of the most important steps she will ever make.

Family and friends of Effie Middleton are currently fundraising through Tree Of Hope Children’s Charity to buy Innowalk equipment for Effie who has Triplegic cerebral palsy but the cost for the equipment can be upwards of £33,000 and is not available on the NHS.

Effie with mum Ellena and Ben.

Effie’s condition seriously affects both her lower limbs and upper left limb and ultimately her mobility. The equipment will strengthen her muscles which means her ability to walk will improve – with daily exercise - as will her sense of independence.