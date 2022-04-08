Home   News   Article

Walkers step up to a 24-hour challenge

By David Adamson
Published: 06:00, 08 April 2022

Donations totalling about £8,000 started with a single step on Saturday as members of Stratford Rugby Club took on a 24-hour walkathon to raise money for Ukraine.

Those walking for 24 hours at Stratford Rugby Club on Saturday to raise money for Ukraine included, from left, Delphine Vialan, Lucy Hawthorne, Rachel McGovern, Sharon Quantrill, Jane McGovern, Richard Pepperell, director of rugby, Michelle Johnson, Cate Hawkes and Sally Clarke. Photo: Mark Williamson R18/4/22/8749. (55849684)

Starting at 11am, the rugby club’s ‘Yellow and Blue Walkers’ trekked around its grounds and into the town centre, before returning the following morning to a round of applause from club members.

The club also raised £600 from raffling items, including a rugby ball signed by Jason Robinson.

