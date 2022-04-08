Walkers step up to a 24-hour challenge

Donations totalling about £8,000 started with a single step on Saturday as members of Stratford Rugby Club took on a 24-hour walkathon to raise money for Ukraine.

Starting at 11am, the rugby club’s ‘Yellow and Blue Walkers’ trekked around its grounds and into the town centre, before returning the following morning to a round of applause from club members.

The club also raised £600 from raffling items, including a rugby ball signed by Jason Robinson.