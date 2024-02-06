Walkers demand better access to Warwickshire wood after parking spot closed off

A DECISION to close an access road to Oversley Wood has been met with anger and frustration – and created a parking problem.

The wood at Oversley Green near Alcester, owned and managed by Forestry England, has become increasingly popular, but inconsiderate parking by visitors has stopped forestry workers from getting onto the land.

According to the area forester, Richard Boles, parked vehicles have also prevented a farmer from accessing fields while antisocial behaviour, littering, fly-tipping and bags of dog mess left in bushes have also been reported.