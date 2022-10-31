SHEILA Vale’s life totally changed when she was left paralysed after being hit by a car while walking her dog in October 2019.

Sheila – from Studley – has appeared in a moving video telling how an ordinary walk with her dog ended with her being thrown over the bonnet and then the windscreen of a car and suffered horrific injuries which she then spent months recovering from.

As a result of those injuries Sheila had to learn to count again and how to feed herself and didn’t find out that she was paralysed until the following April.