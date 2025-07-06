Wake up and smell the roses… the new Stratford exhibition using digital scent technology

A NEW sensory experience which blends history, botany and digital scent technology has opened at Shakespeare’s New Place.

The interactive exhibition, entitled Sweetest Odours, features scent technology from the University of Warwick’s School of Engineering, which allows visitors to explore the world of roses.

The installation looks at the art of distillation, the ‘scientific’ process used to extract essential oils from fragrant plants like roses, violets and lavender and how rosewater and rose oil were crafted using traditional copper stills and glass alembics.

Teresa Grant, professor of Renaissance Theatre at the University of Warwick, explained: “Alembics were the air fryers of their time. As imported rose varieties with stronger perfumes made production of rosewater and rose oil easier, using an alembic still for distillation gained popularity in many households. My colleague Dr Aysu Dincer has collected fascinating household records and recipes for perfumes, medicines and food dishes that include roses, including a rose mouthwash made by Shakespeare’s son-in-law, John Hall.”

Prof Teresa Grant, Prof James Covington and Dr Aysu Dincer of the University of Warwick. Photo: University of Warwick

At the heart of the exhibition is an interactive digital fragrance device that allows visitors to discover the possibilities offered by roses using four different scents supplied by one of Britain’s oldest-established perfumeries, Floris.

“We’re delighted to have worked with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to showcase the types of rose that Shakespeare would have been familiar with,” added Prof Grant. “Whether you’re a rose enthusiast, fragrance lover, or curious learner, Sweetest Odours offers a chance to experience history through the nose.”

“This is a wonderful example of how Warwick has been able to enhance the education experience for visitors of all ages to this globally renowned Shakespearean attraction, with Professor James Covington’s engineering innovations adding an extra dimension and depth to historical and literary learning.”

Prof Charlotte Scott, academic advisor at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “The exhibition opens up new opportunities for our visitors and offers an enriching and unique environment to be transported into the summer scents of Shakespeare’s most symbolic flowers.”