VW Golf stolen in Studley after man threatened and forced to hand over keys

A MAN was forced to hand over his car keys after he was threatened in Studley High Street.

Warwickshire Police said the man in his 30s had his black VW Golf stolen at around 6pm on Sunday 6th April.

The victim was driving two men when they are reported to have threatened him and demanded the car key.

Warwickshire Police appeal

One of the men was described as wearing a cap and blue tracksuit while a second man had a beard and wore a dark-coloured tracksuit.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area, who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously at the time.

Anyone with information call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 264 of 6th April.