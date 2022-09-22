Vulcan bomber is back on solid ground after overshooting runway at Wellesbourne

WELLESBOURNE’S famous Vulcan bomber is back on solid ground after the plane became stuck in mud and grass after overshooting the end of the runway during a high-speed taxi run.

A piece of equipment in the cockpit malfunctioned, which meant the XM655 Vulcan remained at full power for about two seconds longer than intended.

That was enough for the plane to overshoot the end of the runway on Friday (16th September) and end up just a few feet from the Stratford Road.