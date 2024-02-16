IT was Saint Valentine’s Day but there was no room for political affinity as the gauntlet was laid down by Manuela Perteghella, the Liberal Democrat candidate, who launched her campaign to become Stratford’s first female MP this week.

“Liberal Democrats are the real challengers to the Conservatives,” Dr Perteghella told her supporters and fellow Lib Dem councillors during her speech in Bancroft Gardens in front of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre yesterday, Wednesday.

Liberal Democrat candidate Cllr Manuela Perteghella was joined by supporters on Waterside yesterday (Wednesday) as she launched her general election campaign. Photo: Mark Williamson

“This is history. These are hugely exciting times and there’s never been a better opportunity for real change in Stratford. It’s looking very positive for us and I urge people to vote for me this time for a fresh start because I will represent the residents and businesses of Stratford with passion and fairness and I will fight tooth and nail for them,” Dr Perteghella said.