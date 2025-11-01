Volunteers needed to help with south Warwickshire charity tractor run

A MEON Vale grandmother is appealing for volunteers, to support this year’s annual Christmas tractor run.

Ulrike ‘Ully’ Dale’s festive parade of more than 50 tractors and trucks decked in fairy lights was cheered by hundreds as it travelled from Lower Quinton to Admington last year.

This year the three-hour journey will start from Lower Quinton at just after 5pm and carry on through Meon Vale, Long Marston, Welford, Luddington, Stratford, Ettington, Pillerton Priors, Halford, Tredington, Shipston, Darlingscott and Ilmington to arrive in Admington at about 8.20pm.

Last year’s procession of tractors and commercial vehicles. Photo: Mark Williamson

Last year, Ully raised more than £9,000 for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA) and Prostate Cancer UK. Ully is aiming to raise awareness as well as funds for CLAPA, as her three-year-old grandson Reece, who is lives in Meon Vale, was born with a cleft lip.

This year’s event, on Saturday 29th November, will again support CLAPA and Prostate Cancer UK, as well as South Warwickshire Rainbow dementia care and respite group.

As well as volunteers to collect donations on the night, Ully is looking for first-aiders to walk among spectators, and a volunteer photographer to take pictures before the parade sets off. She said: “Unfortunately, our regular photographer is recovering from an injury, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Ully would also love to hear from any businesses able to donate raffles prizes.

The deadline to enter a tractor or truck in the parade is 9th November – to register, email christmastractor9@ gmail.com. For more information see Charity-Tractor Run on Facebook.