THE selfless work of six voluntary and charity organisations across Warwickshire has been officially recognised in this year’s King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

Six organisations, which support a variety of causes from homelessness and veteran support to autism and search and rescue, have been given the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue is one of 36 operational Lowland Rescue teams across the UK, and their mission is to search for vulnerable and high-risk missing persons across the county.