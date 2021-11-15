Vodka row led to woman being held captive in Stratford flat

A YOUNG woman was held captive and told she would be stabbed if she tried to call the police in a row about a bottle of vodka.

Clarity Kennedy had “kicked-off” the morning after her 18th birthday celebrations, blaming Laura Creedon for drinking an expensive vodka she had bought.

Both has been at a party at a friend’s flat in Birmingham Road, Stratford, on 3rd December last year and had slept over.

Prosecutor Amrisha Parathalingam told Warwick Crown Court that the following morning, the defendant accused Miss Creedon of drinking some of the vodka, and said she had to pay for it, demanding £80 and preventing her from leaving the flat.

Miss Creedon phoned a friend who heard Kennedy telling her to put the phone down before taking it from her. Telling her she was lucky she had not killed her, Kennedy warned Miss Creedon not to call the police or she would stab her.

Kennedy got an eight-inch kitchen knife and began waving it around, threatening Miss Creedon that she would put her in handcuffs and stab her if she tried to call the police.

She told her: “I’m keeping you hostage until you give me the money. If you try to leave, I’ll cut you up. If you don’t give me the money, I’ll smash this bottle over your head.”

Kennedy then hit her several times over the head with a bottle, which did not break but left Miss Creedon with bumps to her head.

The ordeal, which lasted between one and two hours, ended when Kennedy’s friend intervened.

The police were called, but Kennedy, of Curran Close, Whitnash, declined to make a statement. However, she later pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault.

Nick Devine, defending, said: “[Kennedy] says she lacked any knowledge that her action would be classed as false imprisonment. She deeply regrets her behaviour.”

He added that there was ‘a realistic prospect of rehabilitation’ for Kennedy, who had addressed her alcohol and drug issues.

Judge Peter Cooke sentenced her to 14 months detention, suspended for two years, and ordered Kennedy to do 60 hours of unpaid work and to take part in a rehabilitation activity.

He said: “What you did to your friend, which she was before the two of you woke up hungover that morning, was appalling.

If a proper adult had done that, then after a trial they wouldn’t be getting any change out of two years in prison. But you were barely an adult.