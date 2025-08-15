VJ Day veteran George Betteridge on life aboard HMS Glory and his role in saving Australian prisoners of war

IN 1945, while the war in Europe had ended, the conflict continued in the Far East where there was fierce fighting, huge loss of life and prisoners kept in appalling conditions.

When VJ Day finally arrived on 15th August – after one of the most devastating attacks in human history and a first involving nuclear weapons – there was relief: the Second World War, after such a long struggle, was at an end.

However, as people celebrated back home those serving in the armed forces in Asia, such as Stratford resident George Betteridge, wouldn’t return to their families for another two years.

When asked what he did during the war, George, rather humbly, told the Herald: “Not a lot really.”

In fact, George and his ship mates helped to return thousands of Allied prisoners of war home after years of suffering in Japanese prison camps.

WW2 veteran George Betteridge will mark VJ Day by laying a wreath in Stratford Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Serving as part of a Fleet Air Arm squadron in the Royal Navy, George, who is 98, signed up to fight in 1944 and trained to be an able seaman in north Wales.

Following time in Aberdeen and Portsmouth, his next stop would take him far from home: Australia. Arriving in Sydney, George, who was 17 when he signed up, became part of the crew on HMS Glory, a Royal Navy aircraft carrier. His role was a vital one, carrying out safety checks and maintaining equipment used by the pilots, including their parachutes.

His job earned him respect from the pilots and others who ranked above him.

The crew remained in Australia for a few weeks, and George spent time with a couple in Melbourne. This was common during the war, with Australians keen to make sure Allied troops were well looked after.

HMS Glory and her crew went on to play a significant part in the Allied ‘missions of mercy’ to repatriate prisoners from South East Asia.

During the conflict, Glory transported squadrons of aircraft around the continent.

When the Japanese surrendered, the mission changed. The ship was quickly reworked into a hospital ship to treat Allied soldiers who had suffered in the war camps.

George was on board when 1,200 Australian prisoners of war were picked up and returned home.

“They made the Glory into a hospital ship, all the planes were taken off,” George told the Herald. “There were around 60 nurses on board, and this was the only time we had women on board.

“The Australian prisoners were taken back home from Singapore. We helped them on the journey and looked after them until we got back to Australia.”

The most famous image of Japan surrendering to the Allies is of Japanese officials signing the official instrument of surrender on board the USS Missouri on 2nd September 1945.

However, it was on board HMS Glory, four days later, that the Australian army accepted the surrender of the Japanese South Eastern Army. George was watching during this ceremony, where Lieutenant-General Vernon Sturdee of the 1st Australian Army accepted the surrender of the Japanese delegates, General Hitoshi Imamura and Vice Admiral Jinichi Kusaka.

Back in Australia, George and the Allied troops took part in a large parade in Sydney.

However, for George and HMS Glory, the work wasn’t finished. There were more prisoners to return home and food supplies to be taken across the seas.

In November 1947, George returned to England and over the next decades would work as a coal miner near Nuneaton and then a police officer in Warwickshire, including Stratford.

George served his country during a part of the war that to this day is remembered as a secondary part of World War II history.

But as we go past the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan being declared, George’s story, and that of all the others who served in South East Asia, must not be forgotten.

An estimated 36 million people lost their lives in the Pacific conflict – that’s around half of the deaths during the entire Second World War. Those sort of catastrophic numbers and the human sacrifice are not so easy to forget.