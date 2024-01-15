A NEW support group for parents with children who have special needs has been launched in Alcester.

The group could be the start of an important journey for many mums and dads in the area who often feel isolated from society and frustrated with some help networks which seem clogged up with bureaucracy and endless form filling exercises even before the next important step in their child’s health care can be taken.

Jen Hopkins, second from right, with SPEND participants Lucy Oliver, Maxine Woodfield, Sarah Folkes, April Rogers at the inaugral meeting this week. Photo: Iain Duck

Parents and carers in Alcester, Bidford, Studley and surrounding villages with a child or children that has Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) can visit the inaugural meeting of the group which has called itself SPEND – Support for Parents of children with Educational needs, Neurodiversity and Difficulties. It’s hoped the group will meet monthly and Friday’s gathering at the Eric Payne Community Centre in Alcester is an opportunity to meet other parent at this stage; it’s hoped future meetings will include guest speakers from various organisations to outline what their service offers.