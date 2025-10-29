A VISION being drawn up for Stratford’s future includes a new road bridge, pedestrianisation of parts of the town centre, an indoor market and a large-scale arts event of national significance.

The draft vision, created by Stratford Strategic Partnership, is a first step in shaping the town’s future, covering four key themes: town centre evolution, creativity and the arts, great vibe, fun place, and ease of movement.

The document, which highlights the partnership’s ideas under each headline theme, is out for consultation to determine which parts the community backs, dislikes or thinks is missing. It lays down the aims of the members – and the ideas for achieving them.

Under the town centre evolution theme, the stated aim is to bring “life back into the town” by having more people living in the town centre, increasing green spaces, exploring the use of interconnected community zones and transforming run-down shopfronts.

The idea of having extra markets is also included – a ‘high standard’ farmers’ market and a new indoor market area offering goods not available on the high street.

The creativity and arts theme looks to build on what Stratford already offers residents and visitors with the aim of making the town the region’s centre of creativity. To put Stratford top of the pile, the partnership wants to create and deliver a long-term arts and culture strategy that encourages art everywhere.

The draft vision states: “Creativity should be seen as at the heart of the town’s DNA, not elite but accessible to all, so that Stratford becomes a town with a ‘fringe’ festival atmosphere.

“Examples might include open access creative workshops, arts events, festivals, live street music, arts-based day and night events, fringe theatre, installations, creative trails and so on.

“Stratford will be known as a creative town where people make and enjoy art of all kinds.”

A draft vision for Stratford has been released

The vision also includes the wish to stage a “regular large-scale arts event – of national significance” and the ability to close the town to cars and open it up to the community.

There could also be a new community arts hub for a “thriving freelance artistic community”.

Arts and creativity rolls into the third theme, great vibe, fun place, which explores how Stratford can have a more inclusive and playful community feel and become a place where “all can afford to live and enjoy themselves.”.

Some of the ideas to achieve this include pop-up retailer schemes and an increase in independent food shops that make use of vacant retail spaces, and late-night shopping, a tapas-style café culture, and after-hours activities and events to support the creation of a night-time economy.

Outdoor theatre and events, street music and entertainment, artisan crafts markets, festivals all form part of the bundle to add to the fun.

The long talked about Bridge Street and High Street pedestrianisation scheme gets a mention as does the River Avon and “using its whole length, with increased on-water and by-water activities”.

Building a world-class “not-just-Shakespeare” Stratford visitor centre is also included – and, as previously reported, should form part of the Gateway Project site.

The last theme is ease of movement, which has a focus on active and sustainable travel – walking, cycling and public transport – and again stresses the desire for a pedestrianised core.

One of the aims is to remove vehicles where possible, whilst providing alternatives to car travel and ensuring there is enough provision for blue badge users.

Easy walking and cycling routes between key points – housing estates, the town centre, schools, railway station and the leisure centre – are another area of focus as is making more of the existing park and ride as well as adding another to the south of town.

One essential element to get Stratford moving is a new bridge. Albeit costly – and any planned location controversial – it has been included by the partnership along with a weight limit on Clopton Bridge to remove HGVs from the town centre.

With their ideas all laid out, the partnership – which includes town, district and county councils, the RSC, SBT, Stratford Town Trust and others – wants to find out what people think.

A spokesperson added: “Do the priorities set out reflect what matters most to our community? Are there ideas missing? Your feedback will help shape the final strategy and determine how Stratford develops in the years ahead.

“Please take a few minutes to share your views by completing the short consultation survey.”

The survey runs until 21st November at www.stratford-tc.gov.uk. Paper copies can be picked up during office hours from the Town Hall, Sheep Street or Elizabeth House, Church Street.