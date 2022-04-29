Red tape has caused one Ukrainian boy to miss the start of term at his new Stratford school.

Vadym, 11, has been given a free place at The Croft School in Stratford, which had been hoping to welcome him for the start of the summer term this week. But delays to his and his mother Kateryna’s visa application means that they are still stuck in Poland where they are staying in temporary accommodation. They have been waiting there since fleeing Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on 23rd March.

Vadym and mum Kateryna

The family’s sponsor, Louise Fellows, who is welcoming the mother and son to her home in Warwick, said she was “embarrassed and frustrated” it was taking so long. Kateryna said she felt “lost and emotionally tired”.

Mrs Fellows, whose son attends The Croft and is the same age as Vadym, said she spoke to Nadhim Zahawi at the Shakespeare Birthday Parade and asked him for help, which he promised to do, but she has yet to receive a positive response from his office.

However, Warwick MP Matt Western raised the question of Kateryna and Vadym’s visas in parliament last month.