Tour de Shakespeare (46791361)

BARD on a bike! There’s a new cycling event on the go to raise funds for the Shakespeare Hospice.

The Tour de Shakespeare has been launched to replace the annual Great Shakespeare Ride, which has had to be cancelled for the second year running because of Covid restrictions.

Instead, participants can cycle a whopping 6,657-mile route around many of the locations from Shakespeare’s plays – without ever leaving the neighbourhood.

From the start of the route at the hospice in Shottery, the tour takes in Scotland (Macbeth), Denmark (Hamlet), Cyprus (Othello), Lebanon (Pericles), Egypt (Anthony and Cleopatra) and many more before finishing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre back home in Stratford.

Events and community fundraiser Bridget Richards said: “The great thing about our virtual Tour de Shakespeare challenge is that you can achieve those miles in your own time, whatever distance you choose, whether that’s cycling outdoors or pedalling your way to your target on your exercise bike indoors – yes, you could even cycle whilst watching your favourite film.

“When you are on your challenge, whether riding through the countryside or park, pushing yourself to the limit up that dreaded hill or tackling the flat terrain on your exercise bike, remember that every mile you do is helping to raise awareness about our hospice and amazing nurses.

“We were sorry to have to cancel our much-loved Great Shakespeare Ride again but feel this is a great way to involve cyclists of all ages in a memorable event and we’ve got a unique medal for those who complete the course as part of a team or as an individual.

“The way the event is set up also means people don’t have to be in Stratford to get involved – they could be anywhere in the world.”

The hospice has also welcomed a new sponsor for the Tour de Shakespeare: A-Plan Insurance, which recently opened an office in Guild Street.

Branch manager Paul Aslett said: “Supporting the community has always been at the heart of what we do here at A-Plan Insurance. The Shakespeare Hospice is a charity that provides support for individuals and families at an extremely challenging time but helps to shine a light when it’s needed most.

“By supporting the excellent work that everyone does at the hospice now, the team and I hope that it provides some assistance for the staff and everyone in need of care and support in the future.”

For full details about how to sign up for Tour de Shakespeare and how to start logging those miles, visit https://bit.ly/3tbQUBH.